Caribbean Diaspora News

Caribbean-American Rep. Adriano Espaillat labeled as ‘illegal ‘immigrant’

Adriano Espaillat
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is facing backlash after falsely referring to Rep. Adriano Espaillat as an “illegal immigrant.”

Adriano Espaillat, who was born in Santiago, Dominican Republic, is the first and only Dominican-born member of the U.S. Congress.

Espaillat has been open about his family having overstayed their visas in the U.S. when he was a child before they obtained green cards, and he later became a citizen. He recounted to reporters how he arrived in the U.S. as a child with his parents on a visitor’s visa.

“We overstayed our visa. We then adhered to the path that the law provided us, which was to go back to the Dominican Republic, get our green card, came back as a green card holder, became a U.S. citizen,” Espaillat said. “And now, I’m a member of Congress. What a great American story.”

The New York lawmaker delivered the Democrats’ Spanish-language response to President Donald Trump’s joint address on Tuesday night.

- Advertisement -

“Democrats literally chose an illegal immigrant to give their response to President Trump’s address,” the NRCC wrote in a post to X on Wednesday with a clip of Espaillat’s remarks. “Predictably, this radical called Trump’s presidency a ‘reign of terror.’ Democrats couldn’t be more disconnected from the American people.”

Espaillat responded to the NRCC’s post, telling reporters on Thursday that the Republican Party was “invaded by xenophobes that think that anybody that doesn’t look like them is an illegal.”

“This is tragic and unfortunate, and because of that, I think I got a lot of support from all over the country calling them out for being a bunch of xenophobes,” he added later.

Espaillat said he had not heard from the NRCC or Republican lawmakers after the post to X.

A spokesman for the NRCC defended its post, saying, “Democrats caring more about policing words and fighting facts instead of policing our border and fighting crime shows just how out of touch they are.”

Democrats criticized the NRCC’s post, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, saying in a post to X that “these people are disgusting.” House Homeland Security Committee Democrats on X called the post “vile & disgusting,” and Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin said in a post to X that “the House GOP isn’t even trying to hide its racism anymore.”

The X account for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee responded to the NRCC, saying: “This is xenophobic, untrue, and denigrates every immigrant who came here lawfully to pursue the American dream. Pretty disgusting stuff from the NRCC.”

Rep. Mike Lawler also weighed in on X, calling the NRCC’s post “inappropriate.”

“He’s been a good friend and a colleague — and more importantly a strong voice for his community and the Latino community, especially his beloved Dominican-American community,” Lawler said of Espaillat. “This tweet is inappropriate.”

More Stories

Vania Auguste

Haitian fitness athlete Vania Auguste makes history at Arnold International Bikini Competition

Haitian fitness athlete Vania Auguste made history by winning the prestigious Arnold International Bikini Competition on March 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. Auguste became the...
Woody Clermont 17th Judicial Circuit Broward

Woody Clermont becomes first Haitian American male judge elected to 17th Judicial Circuit

Woody Clermont has made history as the first Haitian American male judge elected in Broward County. Clermont’s investiture ceremony took place on February 28, 2025,...
Dr. Sandra Lindsay Jamaican nurse

Jamaican-born nurse Dr. Sandra Lindsay launches new healthcare initiative in Jamaica

Dr. Sandra Lindsay, the Jamaican-born nurse known worldwide for being the first in the United States to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, is stepping up...
Vashti Henriques

Vashti Henriques, distinguished Washington-area Jamaican, laid to rest

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., was filled to capacity as mourners gathered to honor the life of Ms. Vashti Yolanda Henriques, the...
Bronx attorney immigration fraud

Bronx attorney jailed for immigration fraud targeting Caribbean immigrants

Former immigration attorney Kofi Amankwaa has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for orchestrating a multi-year immigration fraud scheme that preyed on vulnerable...
ICE arrests

ICE arrests surge by 627% in a single month, says US Homeland Security

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests have skyrocketed by 627% in a single month under U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a statement released...
Jamaicans among Immigrant parents removing teenage sons from UK over stabbing fears

Jamaicans among immigrant parents removing teenage sons from UK over stabbing fears

Immigrant parents in the United Kingdom (UK), worried about gang violence and knife crime, are increasingly sending their teenage sons back to their countries...
Jamaican Diaspora leaders applaud local police for February gun, ammunition bust

Jamaican diaspora leaders applaud local police for February gun, ammunition bust

NEW YORK, USA — The discovery of a significant cache of firearms and ammunition in Newport West, Port Bustamante on February 17, 2025, has...
Jamaican national arrested marijuana

Jamaican national arrested in Mississippi with over 715 pounds of marijuana

A Jamaican national residing in the United States on a work visa was arrested after authorities discovered more than 715 pounds of marijuana and...
Jamaican National Arrested at US-Mexico Border for Alleged Illegal Re-entry and Fraudulent ID Use

Jamaican national arrested at US-Mexico border for alleged illegal re-entry

A Jamaican national with a history of felony convictions was arrested at the Paso Del Norte port of entry on the US-Mexico border for...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Vania Auguste

Haitian fitness athlete Vania Auguste makes history at Arnold International Bikini...

Skip to content