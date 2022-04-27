Barbados seeking support for the re-election of Faith Marshall-Harris to UN body

Barbados says it will support the re-election of Children’s Advocate, Faith Marshall-Harris, to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child (UN CRC).

“We are very happy with the candidate that we have in Mrs. Marshall Harris…. We believe that she will continue to do an excellent job. We are hopeful that you will return these good tidings to your capitals and to the necessary persons and convey Barbados’ very strong desire to have our very strong candidate remain in the position that she now serves in,” said Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey.

Humphrey, who met with members of the diplomatic corps urged them to encourage their nations to also lend their support.

- Advertisement -

Humphrey said if granted the opportunity to continue serving on the Committee, Mrs. Marshall Harris has pledged to advance work on critical issues impacting the well-being of children.

He said these include the administration of child justice, access and development of a child-friendly and centered course, access to education and online learning to end poverty in all its forms among children and young people, child marriage and teenage pregnancy, the abolition of corporal punishment, and all forms of violence, sexual exploitation, and abuse.

“I have every confidence, that if re-elected Mrs. Marshall Harris will continue to serve on the Committee with great distinction. Rest assured that she will fiercely defend the rights and interests of children all over the world. She will further ensure that the committee undertakes all requisite activities to ensure that children’s rights are upheld and are in sync with the relevant Sustainable Development Goals,” Humphrey emphasized.

Mrs. Marshall-Harris was nominated by the government for election to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child and is currently serving a four-year term that ends February 28, 2023.

She is the only member of the Committee from the Caribbean, and the only one of three members from this hemisphere.

“From May 2021, she became vice-chair and rapporteur on the UN CRC for the period 2021 to 2023. And so, as a collective Caribbean voice, we feel that it is important for us to maintain a distinct and distinctive Caribbean voice at the table so that all of our issues will be ably recognized, supported, and defended,” Humphrey stated.

He said she was named as the Children’s Champion by UNICEF in 2012 and represents children and their parents in pro bono cases, and champions their cause in various public fora.

Mrs. Faith Marshall-Harris said she is seeking re-election “because I am conscious of the fact that my work is not done.

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child falls under the ambit of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. It comprises a body of 18 independent experts that monitors the implementation of the Rights of the Child Convention by countries that are signatories to the Convention.

CMC/