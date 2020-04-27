With a look at some of the top stories making the news today, April 27 across your Caribbean-American community in South Florida, I’m…for CNW 90.

Before Florida’s State Re-Open Task Force submits its final report on how to reopen the state’s economy, the committee is requesting the input of Floridians. The committee launched a public comment submission portal where Florida residents can make their own recommendations. Residents may submit feedback on any topic related to the re-opening of Florida’s economy, including the impacts to small business, healthcare, education, tourism, and more. The 22-member committee spent last week putting together recommendations on which businesses can reopen and how soon. Governor DeSantis did advise, however, that no movie theaters and sporting venues will be open in May.

In the meantime, Palm Beach County school district feeding sites will serve meals on Tuesday and Thursdays, rather than Monday, Wednesday and Friday, beginning this week. While the schedule for meal distribution days have changed, the number of meals distributed each week has not decreased. Meals are FREE to anyone 18-years-old and younger, regardless of their financial situation. For more information on the feeding sites, visit caribbeannationalweekly.com

In Caribbean News, St. Lucia has become one of only three countries in the world where all persons infected with COVID-19 have recovered. The two other nations without any deaths are Greenland and St. Barth. In a statement on Friday, the island’s Ministry of Health said all 15 people who had tested positive for the virus have recovered and been discharged from care. All samples that were tested last week on the island returned a negative result. The milestone for St. Lucia comes as the Caribbean region surpassed the 10,000 COVID-19 case mark last week.

In Caribbean News, A two-month-old baby is now the youngest person to test positive for COVID-19 in Jamaica, as the island reports over 300 cases. More than 50% of the island’s cases are from a work place cluster in Portmore, St. Catherine, which resulted in a 14-day lockdown of the entire parish. So far, the island has also recorded seven COVID-19 deaths, including a 4-year-old child which is the youngest person to have died from the virus in the Caribbean region.

