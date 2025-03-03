Spring break escapes: Top Caribbean and Mexico resorts

As winter fades, families across the U.S. are gearing up for spring break, seeking sun-soaked getaways that offer both relaxation and excitement.

Whether you’re looking for thrilling water parks, tranquil beaches, or a mix of both, these top destinations — from Anguilla’s pristine shores to Mexico’s vibrant Yucatán Peninsula — promise unforgettable spring break adventures for the whole family.

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club – Rendezvous Bay, Anguilla

For families dreaming of a Caribbean paradise, Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club offers a breathtaking escape. Spanning 300 acres along the crescent-shaped Rendezvous Bay, this luxurious resort features 178 suites and villas designed to accommodate multi-generational families. The newly opened Aurora Entertainment Park is a highlight, spread across 6.8 acres and boasting a water park with a lazy river, thrilling slides, and cabanas. Sports enthusiasts can take advantage of tennis, pickleball, basketball, and more, while music lovers can unwind at the 500-seat amphitheater, which hosts live shows and movie nights under the stars. With its mix of relaxation and adventure, Aurora Anguilla ensures core memories for years to come.

Princess Grand Jamaica – Green Island, Jamaica

Set on the stunning Green Island, Princess Grand Jamaica blends luxury and family-friendly amenities for an unforgettable spring break. This all-inclusive resort features a private island, oceanfront views, and an impressive lineup of activities, from tennis and archery to a vibrant aquatic park. The kids’ club goes above and beyond with its cooking school, art studio, theater, and VR zones, ensuring non-stop excitement for younger guests. Parents can unwind with an optional nanny service, while families can relax in spacious ocean-view suites or gather in Family and Master suites for larger groups. With immersive experiences for all ages, Princess Grand Jamaica is an ideal choice for a memory-packed vacation.

Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort – Aruba

With its year-round 82-degree weather and award-winning beaches, Aruba is a top pick for spring break, and Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort makes the most of its location near Eagle Beach, ranked the No. 1 beach in the Caribbean by TripAdvisor. This AAA Three Diamond, pet-friendly resort offers 72 charming studios and suites, perfect for families. The Fun Family Package adds a special touch with a four-night stay, family breakfast at Passions on the Beach, first-night turndown service with cookies and milk, and gelato for everyone. Parents can savor complimentary mimosas, while kids delight in a stuffed animal souvenir. With its mix of Dutch Caribbean charm and modern comforts, Amsterdam Manor is a picture-perfect base for a spring getaway.

VidantaWorld Riviera Maya – Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico

Combining luxury with non-stop entertainment, VidantaWorld Riviera Maya is a spring break dream. The Jungala Aqua Experience offers everything from high-speed slides to the region’s longest lazy river, plus private cabanas for families seeking a VIP touch. For a magical night out, the resort’s Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ show dazzles with acrobatics, storytelling, and a gourmet dining experience. Families can stay at the new Jungala Park Hotel for direct access to the water park and a seamless blend of excitement and relaxation. With its array of activities and exclusive experiences, VidantaWorld redefines the traditional family getaway.