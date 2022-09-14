Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson Herah Sizzles and New York Fashion Week

Jamaican sprinting legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson- Herah graced the runway of New York Fashion Week as participants for Puma’s Futrograde, a captivating show bringing together past, present and future.

Double Olympic Champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah in an Instagram post shared a clip of her strutting down the runway where she wrote “Dream of walking down the runway finally come through.” The Olympic champion went on to thank Puma for the opportunity, as well as model Winnie Harlow for the modeling tips backstage.

Thompson-Herah recently departed from Nike and signed a new partnership with Puma. She is delighted to join the elite group which includes multiple Olympic and world champion Usain Bolt.

Sprint sensation turned Dancehall music producer Usain Bolt in 2021 signed a lifetime partnership deal with Puma. Bolt is the first track and field athlete to sign such a deal with the brand.

The Trelawny native shared a post of himself looking fashionable on the runway ending his walk with his signature move. “Country yute @Puma New York Fashion Week,” he wrote.

Usain has been with Puma since the early days of his career and 11 years later the two are now inseparable. Bolt’s Puma partnership places him among an elite group of lifestyle athletes with “lifetime partnership deals” including Lebron James, Michael Jordan and Christiana Ronaldo, who all have deals with Nike.