US national Sheldon Shaun Hibbert jailed for four years for laundering funds from lottery fraud scheme linked to Jamaica

By Santana Salmon

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency says Sheldon Shaun Hibbert from Orlando, Florida has been sentenced by to 48 months in prison for his participation in a lottery fraud scheme linked to Jamaica.

ICE said Sheldon Shaun Hibbert, 43, had pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering.

The immigration enforcement agency said Hibbert’s guilty plea and sentencing follow investigations by multiple the United States law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), United States Postal Inspection Service, and Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

“This was a despicable scheme that preyed upon unsuspecting elderly people who thought they had won a lottery, said Scott Brown, special agent in charge for HSI Phoenix, Arizona. “This defendant conscious allowed him to launder money taken by a very vulnerable population for his financial gain, and for that, he will pay a price.”

ICE said Hibbert participated in a scheme in which scammers called elderly victims and falsely stated they had won a lottery.

To receive their “winnings,” the victims were told they must first submit money for taxes and fees, ICE said.

“Hibbert’s role in the scheme was to help launder the fraudulent proceeds to Jamaica on behalf of his co-conspirators,” it said.

As part of his sentence, the court also ordered a forfeiture money judgment against Hibbert totaling US$196,523, ICE said.

It said a restitution hearing has been scheduled for August 5.

CMC/

 

