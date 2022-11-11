fbpx
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Two Jamaican soldiers killed in car crash, two others injured

Two Jamaican soldiers killed in car crash, two others injured
The site of the car crash in which two JDF soldiers died and two others were injured. (photo: Jamaica Observer)
By Micaiah Morgan

Two Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers were killed and two others injured following a car accident on Old Hope Road in St Andrew Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Nicardo Harrison and Mario Powell.

It was reported that Harrison was driving a blue Toyota Yaris motor car with three passengers aboard when he failed to negotiate a corner.

- Advertisement -

The vehicle then ran into a wall at the side of the roadway and was extensively damaged.

According to police reports, all occupants of the vehicle were injured and taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies.

Harrison and Powell were pronounced dead at hospital, while the others were admitted, one of them in critical condition.

 

Previous articleGio Mar, 17-year-old son of Wayne Marshall, drops his first EP

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES

Gio Mar, 17-year-old son of Wayne Marshall, drops his first EP

Click here to view
Skip to content