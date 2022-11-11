Two Jamaican soldiers killed in car crash, two others injured

Two Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers were killed and two others injured following a car accident on Old Hope Road in St Andrew Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Nicardo Harrison and Mario Powell.

It was reported that Harrison was driving a blue Toyota Yaris motor car with three passengers aboard when he failed to negotiate a corner.

The vehicle then ran into a wall at the side of the roadway and was extensively damaged.

According to police reports, all occupants of the vehicle were injured and taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies.

Harrison and Powell were pronounced dead at hospital, while the others were admitted, one of them in critical condition.