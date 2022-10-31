Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, expected to intensify in a few days

The National Hurricane Centre says the area of disturbed weather over the Caribbean Sea has strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Lisa.

Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strengthen gradually over the next few days.

The system is predicted to pass south of Jamaica on Monday, resulting in a Tropical Storm Watch for the island.

The storm was centered near latitude 15.6 degrees North, longitude 76.7 degrees West or about 165 miles south of Morant Point, Jamaica, according to the latest bulletin from the Meteorological Service of Jamaica

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40mph, with high gusts.

The Met Service has warned fishermen on cays and banks to be cautious since dangerous sea conditions are forecast. Tropical-storm-force winds are expected over the southern offshore waters.

Residents are also encouraged to be on alert for flash flooding.