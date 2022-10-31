fbpx
Jamaica on high alert for Tropical Storm

By Santana Salmon

A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for Jamaica and will remain until Tuesday. The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says the area of low pressure over the Central Caribbean Sea has the potential to develop into a tropical cyclone by tonight and tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat to Jamaica within 48 hours.

The Met Service added that as of 4:00 pm Potential Tropical Cyclone Number 15 was centered about 370 kilometers (230 miles) southeast of Morant Point, St Thomas.

“The system is moving towards the west-northwest near 17km/h (10 mph) and this motion is expected to continue over the next several days with a gradual turn to the west by Tuesday night,” it said in a statement.

The forecast is for the disturbance to pass over waters south of Jamaica by Monday and south of the Cayman Islands by Tuesday.

“Maximum sustained winds are near 65 km/h (40mph), with high gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the system is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight and be near hurricane intensity by Tuesday night,” the meteorological service continued.

Fishers are advised to exercise extreme caution. It further urged small craft operators to return to port as strong winds are expected tonight.

 

 

