Trinidadian artiste Kalonji injured, girlfriend killed in shooting incident

Trinidadian artiste Kalonji injured, girlfriend killed in shooting incident
By Santana Salmon

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, – The police have launched a probe following a shooting incident on Friday that led to well-known Trinidad artiste Kalonji Arthur, 25 being  shot multiple times in the car park of a hotel.

His girlfriend, Bridget James, 25, was also shot, however she later succumbed to her injuries.

According the police reports, Kalonji was celebrating the Bridget’s birthday and while the couple was in the car park of the hotel sitting in a parked car, another car approached.

Two gunmen exited and fired at them, hitting both Kalonji and Bridget.

They were rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital where Bridget died.

Kalonji is known for his dancehall songs “Run Up” and “Triple” which have more than 2.5 million and 4.2 million YouTube views, respectively.

CMC/

