Trinidad Murder suspect, a relative of acting top cop

Police have confirmed that two Murder suspects, who shot and killed a former police officer on Monday, had been arrested with Acting Commissioner of Police, McDonald Jacobs confirming that one of the men is a relative.

In a statement, the police said the two men “allegedly attempting to make a quick getaway from the scene of a murder, were met with a quicker response from police, and are currently in police custody after officers intercepted their getaway vehicle”.

According to the police, the vehicle was seen fleeing the scene of the homicide and officers had mounted a coordinated search for the vehicle, which was intercepted in Penal.

- Advertisement -

The police said the two suspects were detained, and a firearm was seized in the murder of Syed Mohammed, 46, a businessman and former police officer who was shot whilst leaving his home to go to his business place. The father of three was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the Trinidad Express newspaper Tuesday quoted Jacob as saying that the 33-year-old suspect, his nephew, was known to be involved in illicit activities since he was a teenager and has also been charged by the police several times in the past.

Jacob told the newspaper that he did not socialize with him but he and other family members had spoken to him and efforts have continuously been made “to get him out of that life that he got himself involved in”.

- Advertisement -

Jacob said these efforts have included the intervention of Jacob’s sister, a pastor.

“She has been working with him, but he still continued. He is now 33 years and he made a rational choice to be involved in crime, that has no connection to me … He made his decisions so let the chips fall where they may.”

So far this year, Trinidad and Tobago has recorded more than 560 murders compared with 418 for 2021.

CMC/