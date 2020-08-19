Suriname, Bahamas Record Deaths, as Haiti, St. Lucia and Trinidad Record More Cases

Suriname and the Bahamas have recorded seven deaths over the past 24 hours as other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries were reporting positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Suriname’s Health Minister Amar Ramadhin told reporters that the mortuary of the Wanica Regional Hospital, which has ten spots, has already reached its maximum, adding “the influx of COVID bodies is greater than the funeral”.

Ramadhin said the situation facing the Dutch-speaking CARICOM country is “at a very crucial stage” after the country in the last 24 hours, recorded 139 new cases bringing the total to 3, 216 with 966 active cases. The death toll is now 54.

The authorities said that the “sharp rise” is due to more people being tested for the virus, but Ramadhin is critical of persons who continue to flout the regulations and measures put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

He said parties are normally organized, bars and clubs are open, restaurants simply have ‘indoor dining’ and that gyms are open, labelling them as “spreading events.

“These are the moments where COVID-19 can let off steam. It is very urgent,” Ramadhin said, not ruling out the implementation of stricter measures if “this worrying trend continues.

“But if this continues, we will have to go to lockdown,” he warned, adding that President Chandrikapersad Santokhi is also “very concerned” and “we are now looking very intensively at how we can smooth the number of cases, at least the curve, as soon as possible.

“We hope that the number cases quickly stabilize so that we have room to accommodate others,” he said, with the authorities noting that there are 126 people in hospital. In the past 24 hours, 63 people have been cured, bringing the total to 2,196.

Meanwhile, the Surinamese Football Association (SVB).has confirmed that two members of the national team have tested positive for the virus.

SVB chairman, John Krishnadath said that the infections did not occur during the training sessions since all members have been tested before the selection resumed.

“And then all the results were negative. So they got infected afterwards,” he said, adding that the two players are asymptomatic.

The Bahamas is reporting 95 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1, 424.

The authorities said that there have been 821 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, 463 in Grand Bahama, 45in Bimini and 44 in Abaco with other cases reported in other islands.

The Ministry of Health has also confirmed that a 69 year-old woman of New Providence passed away on Tuesday and that “investigations are being conducted into the details of this unfortunate death”. The death toll now stands at 20.

Meantime, St. Lucia said that a 32-year-old woman, who arrived from the United States, is the island’s latest case of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health said that the woman had been placed in government quarantine and is stable and will be transferred to the Respiratory Hospital for care.

“This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date to 26. A total of 4,768 tests have been conducted to date. As we manage new cases and investigate possible contacts, the public is advised to take personal responsibilities to protect themselves and family. We advise against mass crowd gatherings. We advise on responsible behaviour without unnecessary panic,” the Ministry said.

In Haiti, the authorities in the French-speaking country said that 24 new cases had been recorded over the past day bringing the total of 7,921 cases since the first case was recorded on March 19.

They said while the death toll remains at 196, the number of active cases are 2,490.

Trinidad and Tobago recorded 29 cases over the past 24 hours bringing the total to 629.

The Ministry of Health in its latest bulletin said that there are 477 active cases. The country has recorded 12 deaths since the first case in March.

In Jamaica, the island has recorded 17 new cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country to 1,146.

The Ministry of Health said the new cases consist of 11 males and six females with ages ranging from four months to 71 years. It said six of the new cases are imported, having arrived from the United States in early July, while five are contacts of confirmed cases. The other six are now under investigation, the ministry said.

CMC