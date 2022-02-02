St. Vincent Government gives green light for Vincy Mas.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says “Vincy Mas” will return to St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ cultural calendar in March this year. But he cautioned that the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination rate would determine the festival’s size.

“It was decided clearly that we will have Carnival this year,” Gonsalves said on a radio program on Sunday. He told listeners that health authorities will ramp up their vaccination effort over the next two months, with the hope of vaccinating 70 percent of the 80,000 people who are 12 years and older.

As of Sunday, health authorities have administered 63,669 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The country’s government paused Vincy Mas for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gonsalves says the decision to hold the festival this year was made at Cabinet last Wednesday, after a two-hour discussion with the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC).

The people need Vincy Mas to ‘release’

He said that there are three primary functions of Carnival. Vincy Mas is a mass cultural event that showcases talent in mas, calypso, pan, and other areas and is an economic activity.

“Every society needs occasions when you have a release. It’s a catharsis. You’re doing work all the time, and you have to have something which you let off your energy; you release it. There are all sorts of events. You do that with sports. You do it with cultural events.”

Carnival, he said, is one such activity, with thousands of people involved “and those who don’t come out, enjoy it at home and increasingly, on various internet platforms. And the public sector and the private sector are very much engaged.”

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that in addition to the pandemic, St. Vincent and the Grenadines had been affected by the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano and the impact of Hurricane Elsa last year.

“It has been a difficult time for our nation. And in addition to the cultural dimension, and in addition to the economic, there is a need for some kind of collective relief. At least so we think in Cabinet. I’d be interested to hear what people think about this,” Gonsalves said. he added that the CDC’s proposal was “reasonable” and took into account the existing COVID-19 protocols and levels of vaccination.

Gonsalves ramping up a bigger COVID-19 vaccination campaign

“So naturally, I raised the question what kind of carnival would we have if we go for 70 percent vaccination by the end of March.

“So we try and do that in February and March — we do an all-out bigger campaign than ever. This is not just a question of getting the vaccine rate up, that’s one thing, but really we need something bigger than this slimmed-down version of Carnival,” Gonsalves said, adding that linking the size of Vincy Mas to the vaccination levels is not an opportunistic move.

“This is something which is strategic, both in terms of health, and for us, as a people to have this release after this tremendous strain and pressure and part of our quest to repair — fresh hope in life and living and for us to feel better,” he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that Cabinet had asked the CDC to provide data as the government might not know until April “whether we’re going to have something big, or something scaled down.”

He said some Carnival makers might begin planning, and, for example, mas bands wanting to compete in the King and Queen of the Band competition may wish to start making their costumes.

Mas bands may have skepticism, but Gonsalves is confident

He said some mas bands might be cynical about whether the government will reach the vaccination target.

“Well, I want to know, what the sums involved are if we have to provide reimbursement in whole and substantial part for work which people do in the artistic, creative field, in the months of February and March, or even into April, which they may not be able to use if the format is more constrained.

“You have to do these things simultaneously. And you have to hope that the best results come in each and every little thing that you’re doing towards this grand goal of a pretty normal Carnival,” he added.

