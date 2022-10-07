St. Lucia Police arrest Senate president Stanley Felix

The President of St. Lucia Senate, Stanley Felix “was taken into custody” by members of the security forces on Thursday. Prime Minister Phillip J. Pierre says he will make a ‘statement at the appropriate time.”

A brief government statement said Pierre had learned of the situation regarding Felix who had been “taken into custody to assist with an ongoing police investigation.

“The Hon. Prime Minister is awaiting further information on the issue and will make a statement at the appropriate time,” the statement said.

The police have not issued any statement on the arrest, but media reports said Felix is scheduled to appear in a magistrate court on Friday.

CMC/