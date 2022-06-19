Spice Receives International Music Ambassador Award

It’s a big moment!

The Queen of dancehall, Spice continues to reign supreme after being the first Jamaican to be honored by the New York City Council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus and the Power and Music Committee.

Spice, whose given name is Grace Hamilton, was awarded for her outstanding achievements in music. Awarded ‘International Music Ambassador’ she was among notable honorees such as Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Hip Hop pioneer Doug E Fresh, and legendary singer Patty LaBelle just to name a few.

- Advertisement -

The dancehall star took to Instagram to share the moment with her followers.

“Let it be known that today, June 15th, the New York City Council’s Black Latino and Asian Caucus honored me with the International Music Ambassador Award for my outstanding achievements in music. Thank you Power Music Awards I’m humbled. From homeless to greatness.”

A number of fans took to social media to show their support for the dancehall queen. Among them were Hip Hop artiste Busta Rhymes and dancehall deejay Demarco, Kemar Highcon and Charly Blacks.

“Congrats and bless up boss lady!!!” Busta Rhymes commented. Demarco added “ Well deserved mumma. Most hardworking entertainer in the business.”

Meanwhile, Charly Blacks stated “Congratulations as always sis to which Spice responded, thank you my bro. You’re always so happy for me, I love you.”

This is Spice’s second honorary award for the year. The dancehall artiste was honored by TV One’s Black Women in Media Awards (BWIM), just days before the 64th Annual Grammys. The BWIM committee honors women of color who have significant contributions to communications, media, entertainment, publishing, TV and film, literature, technology and much more.

Through the years, Spice has been a trail-blazing force in the dancehall industry and as the years go by her accolades continue to grow.

The dancehall queen is the first female hardcore dancehall artiste to be nominated in that category. She was nominated for her debut album ‘Ten’, produced by dancehall legend Shaggy. Even though Spice did not win, she was very grateful to be nominated and thanked her fans for their continued support.

She is also the CEO of Graci Noir, a loungewear and clothing brand as well as Faces and Laces, her luxury hair and beauty brand.

Spice is also the brand ambassador for the official drink of dancehall, Magnum Tonic Wine, where she has her own talk show called Magnum Spice It Up, which explores topics relevant to the dancehall community and connects her to her fans.