Recount underway for South Florida U.S. House seat

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A recount was underway Friday in a tight Democratic primary race for the South Florida U.S. House seat of the late Alcee Hastings.

Election officials in Palm Beach and Broward counties were required by law to conduct a recount after unofficial results from this week’s election showed just a handful of votes separating Dale Holness and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

Holness, a Broward County commissioner, and Cherfilus-McCormick, a health care company CEO, had beat out nine other Democrats seeking to win the seat. Turnout was about 16%.

Businessman Jason Mariner won the Republican primary, but he is considered a longshot to win the general election in the overwhelmingly Democratic district.

Hastings was first elected for the South Florida U.S. House seat in 1992.

Florida is famous for recounts. In 2000, George W. Bush had to wait more than five weeks to be declared the presidential winner over Democrat Al Gore as Florida went through a painstaking recount that was finally ended by the U.S. Supreme Court.