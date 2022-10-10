Secondary school student murdered in Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad,– The Trinidad and Tobago police are searching for those responsible for murdering a 15-year-old secondary student whose body was dumped behind a shop on Saturday night.

Police said that the body of Videsh Dookran, a Form Three student of the Ste Madeleine Secondary School, was found behind the shop in Golconda, on Sunday afternoon, following an anonymous tip-off.

District Medical Officer Dr. Chamiah who visited the scene, said that the body had a gunshot wound to its chest.

The Trinidad Guardian newspaper Monday reported that Videsh’s mother Devika Seebaran, 35, told investigators that her son left their home on Saturday saying he was going to visit a relative in the village but did not return home.

Seebaran said she had not seen or heard from him since and he did not have a cell phone at the time.

CMC/