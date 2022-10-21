Second Jamaican cop killed by gunmen in a week

A Jamaican policeman was shot and killed by gunmen in Trench Town, St Andrew on Thursday night during a shootout with the criminals.

He is identified as Corporal Oliver Mullings and was assigned to the Kingston West Police Division.

According to a statement from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), at about 10:45 pm, the policeman was among a team of officers, who responded to a call from residents in the area, when they were attacked by gunmen.

Mullings was reportedly injured during the shootout and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One of the gunmen was also reportedly killed during the incident.

An illegal firearm was also seized.

The Police High Command condemned the murder, which took place on Third Street in the police division.

“The JCF is committed to conducting a thorough investigation and to apprehend the persons responsible for his death,” the high command said in a release.

Mullings is the second policeman to be killed in less than a week.

Constable Brian Martin, 22, was killed on Saturday after being shot at a wake on Maxfield Avenue.

Martin was from the St Andrew Central Police Division.