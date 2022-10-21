fbpx
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Second Jamaican cop killed by gunmen in a week

Second Jamaican policeman killed by gunmen in a week
He is identified as Corporal Oliver Mullings and was assigned to the Kingston West Police Division.
By Micaiah Morgan

A Jamaican policeman was shot and killed by gunmen in Trench Town, St Andrew on Thursday night during a shootout with the criminals.

He is identified as Corporal Oliver Mullings and was assigned to the Kingston West Police Division.

According to a statement from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), at about 10:45 pm, the policeman was among a team of officers, who responded to a call from residents in the area, when they were attacked by gunmen.

- Advertisement -

Mullings was reportedly injured during the shootout and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One of the gunmen was also reportedly killed during the incident.

An illegal firearm was also seized.

The Police High Command condemned the murder, which took place on Third Street in the police division.

“The JCF is committed to conducting a thorough investigation and to apprehend the persons responsible for his death,” the high command said in a release.

Mullings is the second policeman to be killed in less than a week.

Constable Brian Martin, 22, was killed on Saturday after being shot at a wake on Maxfield Avenue.

Martin was from the St Andrew Central Police Division.

Previous articleJamaica’s Zones of Special Operation extended for another two months
Next articleGuyana to hold local government elections March 2023

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Suriname launches zero-tolerance policy against bullying

Suriname launches zero-tolerance policy against bullying

Click here to view
Skip to content