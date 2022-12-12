PNP to launch Portia Simpson Miller Day to honor former PM

Jamaica’s People’s National Party (PNP) has designated December 12 as “Portia Simpson Miller Day” in honor of the former prime minister and party president.

In a media advisory, the PNP said a resolution was passed by the party’s executive to declare Simpson Miller’s birthday an annual celebration.

Simpson Miller will celebrate her 77th birthday on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Simpson Miller, Jamaica’s first female prime minister, retired in June 2017 after 43 years in representative politics.

The initiative will be launched on Monday at the party’s headquarters on Old Hope Road in St. Andrew.

According to the party, a statuette will also be presented in honor of Simpson Miller’s commitment to the country’s development.

- Advertisement -

She served as Prime Minister of Jamaica from March 2006 to September 2007 and again from 5 January 2012 to 3 March 2016. She was the leader of the People’s National Party from 2005 to 2017 and the Leader of the Opposition twice, from 2007 to 2012 and from 2016 to 2017.

While serving as Prime Minister, Simpson-Miller retained the positions of Minister of Defence, Development, Information and Sports. She has also served as Minister of Labour, Social Security and Sport, Minister of Tourism and Sports and Minister of Local Government throughout her political career.

Simpson-Miller was ranked by Time as one if the 100 most influential people in the world in 2012. In 2011, she was named Person of the Year by The Gleaner and Observer.

Simpson-Miller holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Administration, and also Certificates in Public Relations and Advanced Management from the Union Institute & University of Cincinnati, Ohio. She also completed the Executive Program for Leaders in Development at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. Prime Minister Simpson Miller was awarded the Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters by the Union Institute and an honorary doctorate in public service from the Northern Caribbean University.