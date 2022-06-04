fbpx
“Pieces of Jamaica” Exhibition Set to Launch at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum

Santana Salmon
By Santana Salmon

In honor of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence, artists David I. Muir and Sean Henry have collaborated to produce the new Pieces of Jamaica. This project and exhibit coming to Island SPACE Caribbean Museum showcases Jamaica through an expansive lens that captures overlooked cultural aspects of the island. With a series of events planned, The Pieces of Jamaica® exhibition opens on June 4th with an opportunity to meet the artists from 4-7 PM. On June 23rd, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum will host a Pieces of Jamaica reception where friends of the museum, distinguished guests, and art lovers alike can mingle and enjoy the showcase over wine and light refreshments. The exhibition’s events culminate on August 18th, providing visitors with the opportunity to purchase the coffee-table book and interact with project sponsors the Jamaica Tourist Board and Sagicor, as well as local Jamaican dignitaries.

The exhibition is curated by Anna Visnitskaya, Island SPACE’s curatorial consultant. Reflecting on the curation process, Visnitskaya states, “David Muir shares his access to the authentic Jamaican experience in a way that celebrates how many Jamaicans in the diaspora think of  their country.  In choosing images to include in the show, two main criteria were considered: the artistic quality of the shot and its importance to the narrative.” She adds, “Every photograph was impactful in some way, but the final selection beautifully summarizes this particular series in David Muir’s body of work.”

A photographer, entrepreneur, community leader, and author, David I. Muir has the experience and passion to capture the essence of Jamaica’s beauty. His photography, proudly displayed in his native land and the U.S., centers on candids depicting Jamaican culture and lifestyle. David is currently the president of Island Syndicate, a multiple-award-winning publishing company dedicated to storytelling excellence. He is also the co-founder of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, a non-profit organization promoting the excellence and vitality of arts and cultural projects representing the Caribbean and its diaspora in South Florida. 

Sean Henry (left) and David I. Muir in White Hall, St. Elizabeth

According to Muir, “This exhibition is important for many reasons. Firstly, it brings visitors to Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. Secondly, it brings visitors to Jamaica and exposes those who have never visited Jamaica and those who haven’t visited Jamaica in a long time to what life currently is like in Jamaica. My artwork reframes Jamaica in terms of a beautiful, loving, and progressing culture rather than in the way that mainstream media presents the island and has allowed people to make their minds up about what Jamaica really is.”

Sean Henry works with various mediums, drawing realistic illustrations of Jamaican scenery and portraits in watercolor, pastel, ink, charcoal, and mixed media. His fine arts pieces are known for instantly transporting viewers into aesthetic worlds. Henry notes, “The fine art pieces that I’ll include will bring a different element to the project. Some of the places we capture, to some, are no longer in their glory days. My watercolor pieces will show the beauty that they still possess today, in another form of art.” With this vision, it is no surprise that Henry graduated from the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts and later founded IYA Limited, Jamaica’s leading screen printing and graphics company, known for developing custom-made apparel for individuals and businesses.

Access to the Pieces of Jamaica gallery exhibition is included with general museum entry. Visit islandspace.org to learn about this unique experience or other activities and exhibitions at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum.

