No Prison Time for Sevana in Death by Dangerous Driving Case

Jamaican reggae singer Sevana was ordered to pay a fine of $300,000 or spend two years in prison after she pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving.

She was sentenced in the Westmoreland Parish Court earlier today.

Sevana, whose given name is Anna Blake, was also banned from driving a motor vehicle for the next two years.

Justice Courtney Daye, who handed down the sentence, said that he lacked sufficient facts to apply the full force of the law on Blake.

The police reported that Sevana was traveling along the Scott Cove main road in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, when the Honda City motor car she was driving collided with a Honda Fit going in the opposite direction. Ordia Cordiel, who was a passenger in the Honda Fit, sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the Black River Hospital. She died on May 30. The police charged Sevana on June 1. The driver of the Honda Fit survived the incident and appeared in court throughout the case.

The Westmoreland-born native first came to prominence in 2008 when she entered Digicel Rising Stars as part of the girl group SLR where they placed third. The group broke up the following year.

Sevanna, who was once a member of Protoje’s In.Digg.Nation, is known for the singles, Mango, Man Down and If You Only Knew. Her career got a big boost when Mango was licensed for use in the soundtrack for the TV show Big Sky, which airs on ABC.

The singer parted ways with Protoje’s In.Digg.Nation in May.