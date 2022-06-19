Two Caribbean American legislators will join New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday in kicking off, in the Caribbean community, a Juneteenth celebration commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865.

New York City Council Members Farah N. Louis, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, and Crystal Hudson, the granddaughter of a Jamaican immigrant, are spearheading the celebration in front of the Brooklyn Public Library at Grand Army Plaza.

Louis represents the 45th Council District, and Hudson represents the 35th Council District – both are in Brooklyn.

“As always, Juneteenth is a family affair and will include a special Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony, spoken word and musical performances,” said Louis, disclosing that this year’s entertainment lineup includes the renowned Brooklyn United Marching Band, Gospel Singer Kimberly Harley, and a special performance by Brooklyn native, Phresher.

“Notably, under Mayor Adams, the second Black mayor in New York City’s history, this is the first year Juneteenth is a paid holiday for New York City workers,” Louis the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), noting that the holiday was first recognized under President Biden in 2021.

The Juneteenth holiday is celebrated on June 19.

“We look forward to Brooklynites from across our great borough joining us to commemorate Black culture and the emancipation of African Americans not just one day- but every day,” Louis said.

In early June 2021, Caribbean American Democratic Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke and members of a congressional delegation joined United States President Joe Biden and Vice President, Caribbean American, Kamala Harris for the signing ceremony of the historic Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

In an overwhelming vote of 415-14, the US House of Representatives passed S. 475, the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, to commemorate Juneteenth, the national remembrance of the end of chattel slavery in the United States, as a US federal holiday.

New York State Assemblywoman Bichotte Hermelyn, another daughter of Haitian immigrants and chair of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, noted that Juneteenth, marks the day in 1865 that troops arrived in Texas and freed enslaved people.

“The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared that, as of January 1, 1863, all enslaved people in the states currently engaged in rebellion against the Union ‘shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free’”, said Bichotte Hermelyn, who represents the 42nd Assembly District in Brooklyn.

“On this day, let us celebrate joy, unity and Black freedom together,” she added.

CMC