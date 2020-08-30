More Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica

The health authorities in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday announced that two additional deaths, attributed to COVID-19 have been recorded in the twin island republic.

In an update on Sunday, the Ministry of Health confirmed the deaths of two adult males who had been suffering from underlying conditions.

The latest deaths have now brought the local death toll to 21.

Prior to this, four deaths were recorded between Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, in Jamaica, the country recorded another death from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and also saw another dramatic up tick in positive cases.

In a release, the Ministry of Health said a 47 year-old man from the Corporate Area died from COVID-19.

It was also reported that there were 102 new cases, bringing the total number of positive cases since March 10 to 2,113.

The new cases were among 63 females and 39 males from the parishes of St Andrew, St Catherine, St Thomas, St Mary, St Ann, Trelawny, St James, Hanover, Manchester and St Elizabeth.

Their ages range from four months-old to 80 years-old.

The Ministry said that than 53 per cent or 1,131 of the cases, are active, including four persons who are critically ill and 11 who are moderately ill.