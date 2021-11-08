Miller, Brown Replace Barnes, Gray in Reggae Boyz Squad

Goalkeeper Dwayne Miller and defender Javain Brown have been included in the Reggae Boyz’s squad as replacements for the next two games.

Miller, a veteran goaltender, replaces Dillon Barnes, while Brown was called up as an extra defender in place of striker Andre Gray. Both replacements are due to injuries.

Jamaica will next be in action in the CONCACAF Final Round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Friday away to El Salvador at Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador at 9:00 pm.

They will then return home on Saturday for next Tuesday’s crucial game against the US inside Kingston’s National Stadium, where approximately 5000 spectators have been granted permission to attend.

The first two home games against Panama in September and Canada last month were played without spectators.

The Reggae Boyz are currently in sixth place on five points in the eight-team points standings.

Mexico lead with 14, ahead of the US on 11, Canada next with 10, followed by Panama on eight and Costa Rica on six. El Salvador have five and Honduras are bottom on the pile on three points.

Meanwhile, the Jamaican delegation is expected to arrive in San Salvador later tonight, providing more training time for the technical staff.

The local contingent is expected to be joined by those travelling from Europe at the Norman Manley International Airport this evening from where they travel to San Salvador via a chartered flight.

Players based elsewhere in the US and Central America will travel directly to San Salvador.

The CONCACAF Octagonal is contested on a round-robin, home-and-away format with each team playing 14 matches.

The top three at the end earn automatic passage to the 2022 World Cup Finals in Qatar, while the fourth-placed team heads to an intercontinental play-off for one more spot to the World Cup Finals.

Head Coach Theodore Whitmore had named his 24-man squad for the two games earlier and it includes the return of English-based players Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio, and Ravel Morrison.

Bailey, 24, who plays for Aston Villa in the English Premier League, last played for the Boyz at the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the summer. He has recovered from a leg injury to feature in his club’s last two league games.

Antonio, 31, West Ham United’s top scorer this season with six goals, declined to join up with the team last month because his request to have his personal physiotherapist travel with him at his expense was denied by Assistant Coach Paul Hall. That impasse has been settled and the player is expected to travel with his physiotherapist this time around.

The 28-year-old Morrison, of Derby County in the English Championship, has not played for Jamaica since being pulled at halftime in the disastrous 3-0 embarrassment against Panama in September.

Jamaica Reggae Boyz squad — Andre Blake, Jeadine White, Dwayne Miller, Liam Moore, Adrian Mariappa, Damion Lowe, Kemar Lawrence, Oniel Fisher, Gregory Leigh, Alvas Powell, Javain Brown, Anthony Grant, Ravel Morrison, Lamar Walker, Devon Williams, Je-Vaughn Watson, Bobby Reid, Junior Flemmings, Cory Burke, Javon East, Shamar Nicholson, Michail Antonio, Kemar Roofe, and Leon Bailey.

The delegation is completed by Baron Watson, head of the delegation; Theodore Whitmore, head coach; Paul Hall, assistant coach; Merron Gordon, assistant coach; Warren Barrett, goalkeeper coach; Jason Henry, physical trainer; Lamar Morgan, physical trainer; Roy Simpson, team manager; Derrick McDowell, team doctor; Rory Rhoden, masseur; Devin Lawson, masseur; Kevin Christie, physiotherapist; Norman Stone, equipment manager; Omar Folkes, equipment manager; Karl Thomas, chef; Sanford Carabin, performance video analyst; Earl Bailey, press officer.