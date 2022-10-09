Major accident at the world’s longest floating bridge in Guyana

The Guyana government has appointed a board of inquiry to investigate the circumstances that led to a fuel vessel crashing into the Demarara Harbour Bridge during the early hours of Saturday morning causing what the authorities termed a “national emergency.’

The authorities said the vessel, the MV Tradewinds Passion, which transports fuel for the Guyana Oil Company, crashed into the Demarara Harbour Bridge, despite desperate calls to ‘drop anchor’ from the Shift Supervisor Andy Duke.

Duke, who was in one of the lookout towers, tried to communicate with the pilot without success. He eventually had to jump from the booth in an effort to save his own life. He fractured his leg in the process and is hospitalized.

- Advertisement -

The other men who were working at the bottom of the bridge including mechanical maintenance engineer, Ahmad Khan, had to run for their lives.

The vessel was the last of five to transit the bridge during the retraction.

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Bishop Edghill, said the seven-member board has received its instruments of appointment and started work on Sunday.

“We have heard preliminarily some things that occurred, but we have just completed a meeting with the board of directors along with other stakeholders and we have established a board of inquiry into this,” Edghill told reporters.

The pilot of the vessel, a Guyanese, was arrested and released. He tested negative for drugs and alcohol. The vessel will not be allowed to depart port Georgetown until the matter is resolved, the authorities said.

He has also been instantly suspended from piloting any ship. The Maritime Administration and the Demarara Harbour Bridge Corporation have started the legal procedure to deal with the matter.

“Is this terrorism, is this madness, because what’s going on here because people are affected and that is why we have moved swiftly to put in place such a comprehensive board of inquiry,” Edghill said.

An early morning assessment showed that the bridge was shifted at a 45-degree angle and Edghill voiced the government’s appreciation to the stakeholders involved in lending assistance in getting the bridge back in operation.

He noted that with help from the private sector some materials needed to repair the bridge are being manufactured and will be delivered shortly.

The authorities are hoping to get the bridge up and running by Monday night, with light traffic at first.

“We want to assure the public and the government of Guyana we are doing everything humanly possible. We are sparing no resources.

The Demarara Harbour Bridge was built in 1975 and is the longest floating bridge in the world. It is the main access for persons travelling from Regions Three, Seven, One and Two.

CMC