Leader of powerful Haitian gang extradited to the US

Gang leader Germine Joly being extradited to the United States
By Santana Salmon

The reputed leader of the infamous 400 Mawozo gang known for its mass kidnappings has been extradited to the United States to face charges related to the kidnapping of 16 American missionaries in 2021.

Haiti police confirmed that Germine Joly, alias Yonyon, was flown from Port-au-Prince to the US on a special FBI flight on Tuesday, following a request from the US on April 22. Police did not say where he was being taken and the FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a source announced that Joly was being flown to Washington, D.C.

An international warrant had been issued for Joly on charges of kidnapping American citizens and seeking ransom, importation of weapons of war, and conspiracy and violation of the US Export and Contraband Control Reform Act.

The 400 Mawozo gang had threatened to “put a bullet” in 17 missionaries – 16 American and one Canadian – with Christian Aid Ministries if its demand for US$1 million ransom for each victim wasn’t met. Members of the group, which included several young children, were released in groups last year.

The gang leader had been incarcerated in Haiti since 2015, accused of kidnapping, kidnapping for ransom, rape, armed robbery, murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and criminal association.

However, it is alleged that he led his gang from prison, planning several kidnappings from his cell.

The 400 Mawozo gang is said to also be responsible for armed conflict that has led to the deaths of at least 20 civilians in the past week and a half and forced hundreds of Haitians in its stronghold – the Croix-des-Bouquets area, east of the capital – from their homes.

In efforts in recent days to apprehend other members of the 400 Mawozo gang, police have arrested some and fatally shot others.

