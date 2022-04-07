Jamaica’s top hotels nominated for prestigious World Travel Awards

Prominent hotel, Jamaica Pegasus has been nominated for three World Travel Awards. The hotel, based in Kingston, has been nominated as the premier hotel in Jamaica across three categories for 2022: Leading Hotel, Leading Business Hotel, and Leading Conference Hotel.

The other hotel nominated from Jamaica in the Leading Conference Hotel category is Half Moon. The hotel located in Montego Bay, at the western end of the island, is also vying for the trophies of Caribbean’s Leading Hotel and Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort. Several boutiques, business and resort hotels have also been nominated from different parts of the island.

To be selected as the winner of their respective categories, the nominees must receive the highest number of votes. Anyone can submit their vote online through the World Travel Awards website. Voting for Caribbean nominees closes on May 3, 2022.

The winners will be announced on June 14 at a VIP red-carpet gala to be held at the Sandals hotel in Montego Bay Jamaica. The event coincides with the 29th anniversary of the World Travel Awards and is expected to attract an audience of government and industry leaders from the Caribbean and North America. The annual awards ceremony is regarded as the foremost networking opportunity in the travel business. The occasion will be significant as the first in-person award event since 2021.

The gala puts Jamaica in the tourism spotlight as the island continues to rebound from the pandemic. In 2021, Jamaica emerged as the best destination across several categories, copping the awards for Leading Destination, Leading Cruise Destination, and Leading Tourist Board. This year the Ministry of Tourism is already predicting a record number of visitors arriving on the island with the addition of several new hotels and resorts in Trelawny, Hanover, Montego Bay, and St. Ann.

The World Travel Awards represent the most prominent global accolades for travel and tourism stakeholders. The awards recognize, honor, and celebrate achievement in travel and tourism businesses across all sectors.