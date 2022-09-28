Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz lose 3-0 to Argentina; Messi scores twice

Jamaica Senior Men’s football team lost 3-0 to third-ranked Argentina at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey earlier this evening. The legendary Lionel Messi scored twice after Kulian Alvarez netted the first.

In the 13th minute of the first half, Manchester City’s Alvarez popped up inside the penalty box to tap home the first goal after his strike partner, Lautaro Martinez did good work to create the assist. Martinez found the opening for Alvarez by eliminating Jamaica’s central defenders Damion Lowe and Adrian Mariappa.

Argentine captain and legend Lionel Messi came off the bench in the 56th minute and found the net in the 87th minute to add to Alvarez’s opener making it 2-0

Two minutes after doubling the South Americans’ advantage, Messi registered his second for the night and the 90th of his illustrious career when he beat Jamaican captain and goalkeeper Andre Blake at his near post with a sublime free kick from just outside the penalty area.

The win extended Argentina’s unbeaten streak to 35, two shy of Italy’s record of 37 games unbeaten.

Argentina, a two-time winner of the World Cup, is ranked third on the FIFA Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking behind Brazil and Belgium, and is one of the tournament favorites.