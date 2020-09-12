Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness Rolls Out Full 19-member Cabinet

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness had announced his full 19-member cabinet with several new, young ministers appointed among those with years of cabinet experience.

Prior to the announcement, Holness was encouraged by locals to appoint more women and more young people to ministerial positions. While women were under-represented among his list of ministers, some young ministers were introduced.

Senator Aubyn Hill, former junior Ministers, Everald Warmington and Floyd Green were among those promoted while newcomers Marsha Smith, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, Alando Terrelonge and Robert Morgan will taste Cabinet experience for the first time.

Notably missing from the Cabinet list was 85-year-old veteran politician Mike Henry. Rumours are swirling that this term will be his last as a member of parliament before he retires.

The Prime Minister says the appointments reflect the skill sets and experience needed to guide the country on what he says is an already established path of recovery and to deliver on the commitments made to the people of Jamaica in the election campaign.

The Cabinet ministers, with the exception of the four who already appointed, will be sworn in at King’s House on Sunday at 4 p.m., while the state ministers will be sworn on Monday at 3 p.m.

Cabinet Ministers

1. Andrew Holness – Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Economic Growth and Job Creation

2. Dr Horace Chang – Deputy Prime Minister, National Security

3. Dr Nigel Clarke – Finance and Public Service

4. Senator Kamina Johnson Smith – Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

5. Dr Christopher Tufton – Health and Wellness

6. Desmond McKenzie – Local Government and Rural Development

7. Olivia Grange – Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport

8. Edmund Bartlett – Tourism

9. Robert Montague – Transport and Mining

10. Fayval Williams – Education, Youth and Information

11. Delroy Chuck – Justice

12. Daryl Vaz – Energy, Science and Technology

13. Karl Samuda – Labour and Social Security

14. Floyd Green – Agriculture and Fisheries

15. Audley Shaw – Industry, Investment and Commerce

16. Pearnel Charles Jr – Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change

17. Matthew Samuda – Senator and Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security

18. Everald Warmington – Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation

19. Aubyn Hill – Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation

State Ministers

1. Marsha Smith – Finance and the Public Service

2. Leslie Campbell – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

3. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn – Health and Wellness

4. Homer Davis – Local Government and Rural Development

5. Alando Terrelonge – Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport

6. J.C Hutchinson – Transport and Mining

7. Robert Morgan – Education, Youth and Information

8. Zavia Mayne – Labour and Social Security

9. Dr Norman Dunn – Industry, Investment and Commerce