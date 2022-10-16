fbpx
Jamaican women caught trafficking under-aged girls

By Micaiah Morgan

Police in Jamaica apprehended two women in their 30s in a recent operation, who are believed to be facilitators in an underground ring of a deadly child trafficking scheme.

In a post on the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) social media page, the police identified the women as Nicola Brissett, 33, of Lucea, Hanover, and Nicola Johnson, 39, of St. Thomas.

Both women were arrested by members of the JCF Anti Trafficking Vice Squad in early October and are charged with trafficking three girls all under the age of 16.

The police said further information will be provided as they continue to investigate.

