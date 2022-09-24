fbpx
Jamaican woman who went on a drinking spree to mark 21st birthday found dead

She has since been identified as Shenoya Brown from Kentish District in the parish. (Photo: Gleaner Jamaica)
By Santana Salmon

 A Jamaican woman who went on a drinking spree to mark her 21st birthday was found unresponsive hours into her birthday on Thursday, September 22.

The who is from St Catherine reportedly drank almost two dozen cups of an alcoholic beverage to celebrate turning 21 years old.

The Browns Hall police in St Catherine North are investigating what they describe as a case of sudden death.

She has since been identified as Shenoya Brown from Kentish District in the parish.

Brown reportedly indulged in a drinking game, consuming an array of alcoholic beverages on Wednesday night before retiring to bed.

A video making circulating on social media shows Brown taking several shots of alcohol as she counts to 21.

She was found unresponsive in bed around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

An alarm was raised and Brown was later confirmed dead.

