Jamaican woman remanded in the US for fatally stabbing man

Thirty-five-year-old Aneka Brown, a Jamaican, has pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing a man during an incident sparked by an unwanted and persistent sexual advance.

According to reports, at about 9:15 am, the Harwich police responded to a 911 call regarding a stabbing at 860 Route 28 in South Harwich, Cape Cod, Massachusetts, at 9:15 a.m.

When the officers arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries.

He later died at the Cape Cod Hospital.

Brown was arrested at an apartment complex in connection to the incident and appeared in Orleans District Court on Monday where she pleaded not guilty.

Aneka Brown, a housekeeper, was charged with manslaughter, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Her attorney, Brad Simpson, pleaded with the court to grant her bail.

He said she had no previous criminal record and would not be a danger to the community and also argued that a possible self-defense claim could be brought by his client in the future, noting that she told investigators that the incident stemmed from “an unwanted and persistent sexual advance”.

On the other hand, the prosecution, represented by assistant district attorney Michael Giardino, argued that bail should not be considered by the court due to the nature of the crime.

Judge Robert Welsh III agreed with the prosecution and ordered that Brown be held in custody for 120 days.

The Jamaican woman is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on December 2.