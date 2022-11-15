Jamaican teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing schoolmate

The male student charged after fatally stabbing 16-year-old William Knibb Memorial High schoolmate, Kamal Hall earlier this year has pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

The student’s identity is being withheld because he is a juvenile.

The teen who appeared in the Trelawny Circuit Court last week is being represented by attorney, House Speaker, and South Trelawny Member of Parliament (MP), Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert.

Presiding High Court Judge, Justice Andrea Thomas revoked bail for the student, and he was subsequently remanded until sentencing on December 1.

According to reports, the two schoolboys were involved in a fight at the school during the lunch break on Monday, March 21 this year, purportedly over a ‘guard’ ring.

Hall, who was a football player on the school’s DaCosta Cup team received stab wounds after a knife was reportedly used in the fight.

The injured student was taken to Falmouth Hospital and died while receiving treatment.

The attacker was later arrested and subsequently charged.