Jamaican School principal charged for illegal sale of Government lands

The Jamaican police have arrested and charged a school principal with illegally selling government lands in Clifton, close to the Bernard Lodge area of St. Catherine.

The principal has been identified as Suelyn Ward-Brown. The police said she will be brought before the court.

The police, in a release, said the educator is being investigated in connection with several offences. These include violations of the Proceeds of Crime Act Jamaica (POCA), Law Reform Fraudulent Transactions Special Provisions Act, and Common Law – Conspiracy to Defraud of land in Portmore, St. Catherine.

The police further disclosed that at least three other individuals of interest are under investigation in connection with the illegal Clifton land sale.

The police also asked members of the public who may have information that can assist the police in their investigation to contact MOCA at 876-906-5848, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) investigated the illicit sale of land in the Greater Bernard Lodge development area after several houses were destroyed.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his administration were accused of being insensitive to the poor, but Holness informed Parliament last week that all the structures destroyed, which were illegally constructed on lands reserved for development, were all unfinished and no one was living in any of them at the time of demolition.

When he addressed Parliament on Tuesday, Holness ordered a full investigation into the illicit land sale and said criminals were engaged in the capture and sale of government-owned property.