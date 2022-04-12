Jamaican Man Wanted for Nashville Murder Arrested in Florida

A Jamaican man wanted by the Nashville police in connection to a murder was arrested on April 10 in Florida.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department say homicide suspect, 20-year-old Brandon Swaby was arrested at the Fort Lauderdale airport. He was attempting to fly home to Jamaica.

A Nashville arrest warrant charging Swaby with criminal homicide in last Tuesday’s murder of 22-year-old Christopher Brandon McCabe on Donelson Pike near the Nashville International Airport was issued.

The investigation, being led by Detective Myriah Iles, shows that McCabe arranged through Facebook Marketplace on April 4 to trade his BMW sedan for Swaby’s Dodge Charger.

The following morning, the BMW broke down on Donelson Pike. McCabe drove to Donelson Pike in a relative’s SUV. A dispute reportedly ensued with Swaby, and McCabe was fatally shot inside the SUV.

Swaby traveled to Atlanta at some point after the homicide. He flew from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale on Sunday morning where he was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents with assistance from federal partners.

Swaby will be held in the Broward County, Florida jail pending his return to Nashville.