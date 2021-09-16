Jamaican Government Discontinues No-Movement Days, Announces New Curfew

The Jamaica government has discontinued the weekly no-movement days and relaxed the curfew measures by one hour as the island continues to deal with the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that effective September 18 until the morning of September 29, the curfew will begin at 8:00 pm nightly to 5:00 am (local time) the following morning on Mondays to Fridays.

He said on Saturdays, the curfew will begin at 6:00 pm and continue into a no-movement day on Sunday until 5:00 am on Monday.

Holness told Parliament that the new curfew hours are not to be viewed as a loosening up of measures but was relaxed to ease current transportation logistic problems observed.

He also said that the upcoming National Heroes Day holiday on October 18, will be a no-movement day and that vaccination sites will be opened on no-movement days.

Meantime, the government said funeral services with 20 people will now be allowed effective Saturday.

Holness said burials continued to be permitted on Monday to Friday between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm (local time) with a maximum of 15 people. Burials are not permitted on national holidays.

He said the public gathering limit remains at 10 people while the gathering limit for church services remains at 20. Likewise, the number of people permitted to physically attend a wedding, or annual or extraordinary general meetings remains at 20.

Holness said no physical attendance will be allowed at any event hosted by a public entity, only virtual events and that work from home protocols in the public sector have also been extended until September 28.

Prime Minister Holness is urging employers in the public sector to ensure only workers who cannot work from home actually go in to offices.

