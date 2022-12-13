Jamaican cops to assess mental state of man who stole police uniform

An unidentified Jamaican man who was seen in a video in the guard room of a police station wearing a part of a police uniform is yet to be charged as investigators consider assistance to evaluate the man’s mental state.

Reports are that on Monday the man ran onto the Matilda’s Corner police station’s compound and made his way into the barracks. He then exited wearing a policeman’s shirt, pants, and boots, but was stopped by police personnel.

After questioning the man, the police realized he had stolen the uniform and was subsequently detained.

Reports are that the man rushed to the police station’s compound to avoid a crowd after smashing the windscreens of 12 vehicles in the neighboring Sandy Park area.

The police were however unable to confirm the allegations.

Police sources say assistance from a mental institution is needed to undertake an examination of the man’s mental health.