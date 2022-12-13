fbpx
spot_img
Featured

Jamaican cops to assess mental state of man who stole police uniform

Jamaican cops to assess mental state of man who stole police uniform
By Micaiah Morgan

An unidentified Jamaican man who was seen in a video in the guard room of a police station wearing a part of a police uniform is yet to be charged as investigators consider assistance to evaluate the man’s mental state.

Reports are that on Monday the man ran onto the Matilda’s Corner police station’s compound and made his way into the barracks. He then exited wearing a policeman’s shirt, pants, and boots, but was stopped by police personnel.

After questioning the man, the police realized he had stolen the uniform and was subsequently detained.

- Advertisement -

Reports are that the man rushed to the police station’s compound to avoid a crowd after smashing the windscreens of 12 vehicles in the neighboring Sandy Park area.

The police were however unable to confirm the allegations.

Police sources say assistance from a mental institution is needed to undertake an examination of the man’s mental health.

- Advertisement -

 

Previous articleMessi, Modric get Argentina, Croatia to World Cup semi-finals
Next articleJamaica’s NIDS pilot expected to launch this week

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©
MORE STORIES
Rapper Offset Celebrates Birthday in Jamaica with wife Cardi B

Rapper Offset Celebrates Birthday in Jamaica with wife Cardi B

ENTER NOW!
Click here to view
Skip to content