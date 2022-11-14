Jamaican cop shot; gunman caught hours later

A Jamaican policeman was shot and injured by a gunman along Old Harbour Road in St Catherine on Friday.

According to reports, two police officers, a corporal, and a constable were traveling in an unmarked car when they stopped at the Innswood traffic light.

The officers saw a man armed with a handgun jump from a white coaster bus.

Reports are that the man pointed the gun and started shooting toward the police constable.

The police constable returned fire, then realized he had received a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital by the Spanish Town police unit.

According to reports, the alleged gunman was apprehended a few hours after the attack on the lawman when he showed up for medical treatment at the same hospital.

The gunman, who is said to be a 42-years-old, had gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right hand.

He was positively identified as the man who shot the policeman and was placed under police guard at the hospital.