Jamaican cop in custody after pulling gun at St. Ann hotel

Jamaica’s Major Investigations Task Force (MIT) has taken custody of a detective corporal who was arrested after reportedly pointing his service weapon at a security guard among others at a hotel in St Ann on Friday.

According to the allegations, the cop was at the hotel began behaving inappropriately after he became intoxicated after consuming alcoholic beverages.

When confronted by a security guard and others at the hotel, the cop reportedly drew his handgun and pointed at them.

The hotel’s security manager intervened, confiscated the policeman’s firearm, and contacted the Runaway Bay Police.

The firearm was handed over to the police and the corporal was handcuffed and taken into custody.