Jamaican charged in Florida for travelling to meet minor for sex

A 31-year-old Jamaican man has been arrested and charged in Florida for travelling to have sex with a minor, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

It was disclosed that the investigation started in August when Taje Samuels messaged an undercover agent, masquerading as a 14-year-old girl.

Samuels planned to meet with the agent, according to the department, after emailing inappropriate images of himself. He travelled to Pensacola, believing he was meeting up with a young girl and was subsequently charged.

- Advertisement -

Samuels was charged with one count of travelling to meet a minor to engage in sexual conduct following an online solicitation, seven counts of transmitting harmful material to minors, and one count of using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.

The Jamaican has not received bail.