fbpx
NewsCaribbeanLocal

Jamaican charged in Florida for travelling to meet minor for sex

Broward teens arrested for Kidnapping, Sexual battery, and carjacking
By Micaiah Morgan

A 31-year-old Jamaican man has been arrested and charged in Florida for travelling to have sex with a minor, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

It was disclosed that the investigation started in August when Taje Samuels messaged an undercover agent, masquerading as a 14-year-old girl.

Samuels planned to meet with the agent, according to the department, after emailing inappropriate images of himself. He travelled to Pensacola, believing he was meeting up with a young girl and was subsequently charged.

- Advertisement -

Samuels was charged with one count of travelling to meet a minor to engage in sexual conduct following an online solicitation, seven counts of transmitting harmful material to minors, and one count of using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.

The Jamaican has not received bail.

Previous articleJamaican businessmen facing US extradition remanded until October 13
Next articleCaribbean Development Bank (CDB) to provide funds to combat climate change

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Hurricane Fiona gets closer to Turks and Caicos Islands

Hurricane Fiona moving away from Turks and Caicos Islands

Click here to view
Skip to content