Jamaican actor Christopher McFarlane has died

Award-winning Jamaican actor, Christopher McFarlane, best known for his leading roles in several Jamaican films such as ‘Ghett’a Life’, ‘Goathead’ and ‘Better Mus’ Come’, has died.

McFarlane was reportedly in the hospital when he died suddenly this morning.

Jamaican actor, Christopher ‘Johnny’ Daley, broadcaster Dahlia Harris and Junior ‘Half a Dog’ Williams are among the prominent actors who reacted to the news.

Dahlia Harris tweeted “Caan tek no more. Chris.”

Christopher McFarlane was nominated for an Actor Boy Award for his performance in Dennis Scott’s ‘An Echo in the Bone’ while still a student at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

He eventually won the Actor Boy Award for Supporting Actor for his performance in Basil Dawkins’, ‘Who God Bless’ and followed that with another Actor Boy award, this time for Best Actor in a Lead Role for his outstanding work in ‘A Tempest’.

McFarlane has starred in several films and plays, including ‘A Raisin in the Sun,’ ‘Against His Will,’ ‘Country Duppy,’ ‘What is Fi Yuh,’ and ‘Judgment.’

For his work in ‘Appropriate Behaviour,’ he was nominated for Best Actor in a Lead Role. He also appeared in several Jamaican films, including ‘Ghett’a Life,’ ‘Goathead,’ and ‘Better Mus’ Come.’

McFarlane was a well-known actor in the Jamaican film industry, with a stellar career in both local theatre and film.