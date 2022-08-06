Jamaica stun NZ to book final rematch with Aussies

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls flattened World number two New Zealand, 67-51, to set up an intriguing re-match with top-ranked Australia in Sunday’s final of the Commonwealth Games.

Playing in the opening semi-final at NEC Arena, the unbeaten Caribbean giants controlled the contest from the outset, and there was little doubt over the result once they entered the final quarter with a 52-35 lead.

Australia beat hosts England in the second semi-final, 60-51, and will now look to avenge their defeat to the Jamaicans suffered in their final game of Pool A last Thursday.

With the gold medal game at stake, the exceptional Jhaniele Fowler raised her intensity even higher, sinking 54 goals from as many attempts while goal attack Shanice Beckford was also flawless, scoring ten goals from ten attempts.

For New Zealand, Grace Nweke led with a perfect 24-from-24, receiving support from Te Paea Selby-Rickit who chipped in with 14 from 16 attempts.

“I am really excited. I cannot believe we will be playing in the finals tomorrow so I’m looking forward to that and I’m extremely proud of the team,” said vice-captain Shamera Sterling, Jamaica’s defensive linchpin.

“We have created history two times by beating the Diamonds (Australia) and then now beating the Silver Ferns heading into the final. Whatever comes after this we’ll take.”

Jamaica produced an explosive start by scoring four unanswered goals – all through Fowler – and laying the groundwork for an 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The irrepressible 33-year-old then scored all but two of her side’s 18 second-quarter goals as they carved out a handy 36-22 lead at the half, leaving New Zealand with a long road back.

There was no letting up from the Sunshine Girls in the third quarter, however, out-scoring New Zealand 16-13 to further widen their advantage heading into the final quarter.

CMC