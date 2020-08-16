Jamaica Designates US, Brazil, Mexico and the Dominican Republic as High-risk Areas for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Andrew Holness led administration has designated four countries as high-risk locations for COVID-19 and has advised non-residents travelling from the United States, Brazil, Mexico and the Dominican Republic to obtain a COVID-19 PCR test prior to their arrival.

PRC tests are used to directly detect the presence of an antigen, rather than the presence of the body’s immune response

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said the new rules apply tonon-residents 12 years and older, including those who are business travellers, entering the island on or after August 20 from the locations currently designated as high risk.

According to the Health Ministry, they are required to do the test within 10 days prior to their intended date of travel to Jamaica.

All persons applying to enter on visitjamaica.com from the designated high-risk locations will be required to upload their COVID-19 PCR test certificate as part of the application process.

This requirement was already in effect non-residents from the states of Arizona, Florida, New York and Texas in the United States.

“Visitors to the island are reminded that upon arrival in Jamaica, all persons will be subject to health screening and risk assessment by the local health authorities. All tourists will be allowed to go to their hotel under a Stay in Resilient Corridor Order from their date of entry to Jamaica. Those tested will have to stay in their rooms until their result is returned”

The Ministry also said that visitors must report symptoms to the hotel medical station. Persons who are symptomatic or become symptomatic during quarantine will be isolated and tested and visitors who return a negative result will remain on hotel property according to Stay in Resilient Corridor orders.

The categories of travellers have been listed as residents – who are holders of a Jamaican Passport or non-nationals with long-term stay arrangements; non residents – applies to holders of passports from other countries; business travelers – who are non-residents travelling to conduct business on behalf of a company.

However, this does not include other residents or non-residents travelling to conduct personal business or persons attending funerals or weddings.

Concerning quarantine orders – under the home quarantine for returning residents – persons are required to remain at home.

“Persons under this measure would also be required to work from home and are not allowed to leave their homes or hotels or to attend funerals, weddings, parties or any gatherings.”

There is also the stay in resilient corridor quarantine – this measure applies only to tourist visitors who are staying in the “COVID-19 Resilient Corridor” designated for tourism purposes.

“Under this measure, persons are required to remain within the hotel property in the corridor for the duration of their stay. They are not allowed to leave the hotel and go to another property.”

The quarantine order for business travellers means that short-stay business travellers are required to remain at their intended address, whether a hotel or private home, and allowed to leave only to conduct their business meeting(s).

“They are required to wear a mask in a public place, comply with the physical distancing rule and are not allowed to meet with persons aged 65 and over, to take public transportation or to attend any meeting, event or gathering of more than 20 persons.”

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Jamaica has recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the national tally to 1,106.

The Ministry of Health and says 16 of the newly confirmed cases are men and eight are females, with ages ranging from 10 to 71 years.

CMC