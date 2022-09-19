Jamaica confirms one new Monkeypox case

Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported one new case of monkeypox, increasing the country’s total of infections to 13.

The case was recorded between September 12 and September 18, with the afflicted person being in Kingston and St. Andrew, according to the ministry.

It is expected that by the end of September, Jamaica will receive 3,500 doses of vaccines to fight against the monkeypox infections; however, only those who have been exposed to the virus will be offered the shots.

Earlier this month, Dr. Christopher Tufton, minister of health and wellness said to maximize the use of the vaccines, Cabinet has approved the vaccine being administered first to people who need them the most.

He further noted that once more vaccination doses are available in Jamaica, the priority system will be enhanced to incorporate more people types.