INDECOM probing fatal police shooting

Jamaica’s Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is investigating the fatal shooting of three men and the injury of a soldier, during a party in Trelawny, on Saturday.

INDECOM is a civilian-staffed state agency tasked to undertake investigations concerning actions by members of the security forces and other agents of the state that result in death or injury to persons or the abuse of the rights of persons.

The police have identified those killed as 21-year-old Tushane Clegghorn, 26-year-old Trevor Rhynie, and 23-year-old Oshane Surgeon.

They said a joint security team was conducting an operation on the premises where an illegal party was underway, when they were fired on by a group of men at the venue.

The police said following the exchange of gunfire, Clegghorn, Rhynie, and Surgeon were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the Falmouth Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police say three semi-automatic pistols along with 17 rounds of ammunition were taken from the men. A member of the Jamaica Defence Force has also been hospitalized after he was shot in the arm during the exchange of gunfire.

CMC/