Holmwood’s Pryce breaks leg, set for surgery – Minister Grange

Samantha Pryce set for surgery after breaking leg
Photo: Jamaica Observer
By Ian Burnett

Jamaica’s Sports Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange has advised that Holmwood Technical High School star athlete Samantha Pryce has suffered a leg break and is being prepared for surgery.

Pryce was the lead-off runner in the High School Girls 4x800m Championships of Americas relay when she fell to the track denying her school a chance to defend its title.

Samantha Pryce with her teammates ahead of the 4×800 relays

The race was eventually won by Edwin Allen High School, the other Jamaican competitor in the event.

According to Grange, who was in attendance at the 128th annual Penn Relays Carnival at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

“I can confirm that one of our young Jamaican athletes – Samantha Pryce who represented Holmwood Technical High School – was injured while competing in the 4x800m at the Penn Relays today.

“She has been taken to the Penn Medical Centre and we have been informed that she broke her leg when she fell in that race.

“She is currently being prepared for surgery.”

The minister stated that Pryce and all the Jamaican high school athletes competing at the Penn Relays have been registered on the Ministry’s Athletes’ Insurance Programme, and that the ministry was making the arrangements to ensure that Pryce gets the best care.

“I pray for a successful surgery and her speedy recovery,” Grange said.

