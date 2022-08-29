Guyana confirms another case of Monkeypox virus

Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony, Monday confirmed that Guyana has recorded a second case of the monkeypox virus.

But while he provided no details of the new case during his daily Ministry of Health update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, media reports are suggesting that the second infected person is a woman in her 30s. She has no recent travel history.

Last week, Guyana became the latest Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country to report a case of the monkeypox virus after a 57-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) had been hospitalized.

The man has been placed in isolation and health authorities said they are conducting contact tracing and testing.

The symptoms of the virus include a rash that initially looks like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy. Other symptoms of monkeypox can include, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache, headache as well as sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough.

So far, the virus has been detected in Bermuda, Bahamas, Barbados, and Jamaica.

CMC/