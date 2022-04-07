fbpx
Former Trinidad national footballer killed in an alleged shootout with police

Former Trinidad National Footballer Akeem Benjamin
Former Trinidad National Footballer Akeem Benjamin
By Santana Salmon

 

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad- Former national footballer Akeem ‘Battery’ Benjamin was one of two men fatally shot by police on Wednesday after what lawmen said was a shootout following an alleged robbery.

The identity of the other deceased has not been disclosed.

According to police reports, 32-year-old former defender Benjamin, who also played with local football clubs such as W Connection, Central FC and most recently San Juan Jabloteh, was among three suspects in a robbery.

Lawmen reported that around 12:20 p.m., mem­bers of the North East­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force re­spond­ed to a re­port that three ban­dits were on the Flavorite Ice Cream compound at Boundary Road in San Juan.

On ar­rival, the of­fi­cers saw a man jump­ing a fence on the west­ern side of the build­ing. Police said the of­fi­cers drove to­wards the El So­cor­ro area to check the scene and saw two men run­ning, and gave chase.

The men ran in­to a room on the west­ern side of the build­ing. The po­lice en­tered the room and the sus­pects re­port­ed­ly drew guns. The of­fi­cers fired sev­er­al shots, hit­ting the sus­pects. The po­lice sub­se­quent­ly seized a pis­tol and a re­volver.

Benjamin and the other wound­ed sus­pect were tak­en to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex, Mt Hope, where they died. A third man was de­tained.

CMC/

 

