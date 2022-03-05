Florida Police Chief Fired Over Discrimination Complaints

A Florida police chief was fired after only about six months on the job following an investigation into several discrimination complaints.

A news release from the city of Fort Lauderdale said the chief, Larry Scirotto, 48, was fired by City Manager Chris Lagerbloom on Thursday. The complaints centered on allegations that Scirotto who is of mixed race made hiring and promotion decisions with an improper minority-first approach.

Scirotto, a former assistant chief in Pittsburgh, was the first openly gay chief hired in Fort Lauderdale.

- Advertisement -

An investigation into the bias complaints concluded that Scirotto was unfairly focused on minority candidates for jobs and noted that he once said a conference room wall of photos was “too white” and said, “I’m gonna change that.”

Another time, when considering a promotion, the investigation found that Scirotto said, “which one is blacker?” The report quoted Scirotto as saying he intended to “consider diversity at every opportunity.”

“Overall, there is a very divisive atmosphere within the department based on the perception the chief is intentionally using race, gender, and sexual orientation as attributes necessary for promotions,” the investigative report concluded. “While the goal to diversify is an important and laudable goal, it must be accomplished in a legally permissible manner.”

The acting police chief will be Luis Alvarez, who is currently an assistant chief. The department has about 530 officers and 179 civilian employees.