Drug trial of Jamaican airport employees rescheduled for next year

The trial of three employees of Jamaica’s Sangster International Airport who are accused of smuggling more than 11 kilograms of cocaine on a flight to Canada has been postponed for February 21, 2023.

After the first day of witness testimony on November 16, Indra Waite, Brelanie Reid, and Romaine Kerr were scheduled to have the second day of their trial at the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday.

Waite is a 43-year-old security supervisor who is charged with possession of criminal property and aiding and abetting.

- Advertisement -

Reid is a 23-year-old aviation security officer charged with breaching the Civil Aviation Act.

Kerr, who is a 35-year-old ramp attendant, is charged with possession of, dealing in, and attempting to export cocaine.

Parish Judge Sasha-Marie Ashley extended the defendants’ bails to February 21, as the case could not proceed because attorney-at-law Martyn Thomas, who represents Reid, and attorney Henry McCurdy, who represents Waite, were both involved in other court matters on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The defendants are accused of conspiring to place a bag containing 11.4 kilograms of cocaine, valued at $88.1 million, on board a Sun Wing flight scheduled to depart from Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on October 10, 2021.

The cocaine was seized at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, and one individual was detained in connection with the discovery.

The three St. James residents were also arrested and charged following high-level investigations.

A fourth accused was released after the prosecution decided to drop the conspiracy charge against all of the accused persons.