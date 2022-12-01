fbpx
spot_img
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Drug trial of Jamaican airport employees rescheduled for next year

Drug trial of Jamaican airport employees rescheduled for next year
By Micaiah Morgan

The trial of three employees of Jamaica’s Sangster International Airport who are accused of smuggling more than 11 kilograms of cocaine on a flight to Canada has been postponed for February 21, 2023.

After the first day of witness testimony on November 16, Indra Waite, Brelanie Reid, and Romaine Kerr were scheduled to have the second day of their trial at the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday.

Waite is a 43-year-old security supervisor who is charged with possession of criminal property and aiding and abetting.

- Advertisement -

Reid is a 23-year-old aviation security officer charged with breaching the Civil Aviation Act.

Kerr, who is a 35-year-old ramp attendant, is charged with possession of, dealing in, and attempting to export cocaine.

Parish Judge Sasha-Marie Ashley extended the defendants’ bails to February 21, as the case could not proceed because attorney-at-law Martyn Thomas, who represents Reid, and attorney Henry McCurdy, who represents Waite, were both involved in other court matters on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The defendants are accused of conspiring to place a bag containing 11.4 kilograms of cocaine, valued at $88.1 million, on board a Sun Wing flight scheduled to depart from Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on October 10, 2021.

The cocaine was seized at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, and one individual was detained in connection with the discovery.

The three St. James residents were also arrested and charged following high-level investigations.

A fourth accused was released after the prosecution decided to drop the conspiracy charge against all of the accused persons.

Previous articleJamaican firefighter killed after car crashes into fire truck
Next articleReggae singer Freddie McGregor suffers stroke

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Delicious Occasions: Igniting the culinary passion in children

Delicious Occasions: Igniting the culinary passion in children

ENTER NOW!
Click here to view
Skip to content